REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech’s Student of the Month for January is Ashley Maze.
Maze is a 10th grade student in the Computer Technology program. Her home school is the DuBois Area School District.
She competed and received a first place in Data Base Design Applications at the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) regionals at Indiana University.
She is moving on to compete at the state level in Hershey. Maze is also representing Jeff Tech at the Skills USA competition for T-shirt design. Here at Jeff Tech, Maze is president of the Computer Technology shop and Vice President of Future Business Leaders of America.
She is also a member of the Math club, Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO), and the Aevidum Club. She has participated in ringing the bell for the Salvation Army with the Aevidum Club. Maze also volunteers at Tri-County Church.
She is the daughter of Brandy Pierce of Reynoldsville and resides with her Aunt Cindy and Brian Foust of DuBois.
