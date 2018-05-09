REYNOLDSVILLE — Austin Smith was recently named Jeff Tech’s student of the month for May.
Smith is a sophomore in the Digital Media Arts program, his home school is the Brookville Area School District. Smith is a member of the aevidum club and also an active volunteer for various Jeff Tech events including the DuBois-Jefferson Special Olympics.
As a representative of Digital Media Arts, Smith has attended field trips to the Jefferson County Commissioners and the Brookville School Board meetings. He has attended Jeff Tech Occupational Advisory Meetings to represent the Digital Media Arts program. Smith is employed by Guardian Elder Care through the Jeff Tech Co-op program. He is the son of Sally and David Smith.
