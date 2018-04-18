REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech students recently participated in a regional bridge design competition at Lock Haven University.
In its seventh year of existence, the competition is open to any high school or vocational school in our region and Jeff Tech has participated for the past three years.
The competition is hosted by the Lock Haven University Physics Department under the direction of Dr. Marian Tzolov, professor of Physics.
Jeff Tech had six students enter bridges they designed and built. The object of the competition is to design and build the most efficient bridge with a load being placed on the bridge until it breaks apart. Jeff Tech was very respectably represented at the competition, out of 30 entries Laura Beth Glenn placed seventh, Lilly Zimmerman placed fifth and Matt Cooper took the trophy and first place.
The students were coached and chaperoned by Thomas Tinker, Drafting Engineer & Design instructor. Cooper is eligible to compete at the 41st International Bridge Building Contest in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday.
