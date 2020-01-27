REYNOLDSVILLE — Automotive Collision Repair Technology students at Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) recently restored a Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services vehicle.
ACRT Instructor Pam Kerr said the students working on these vehicles not only gives the students practice in their field, but it gives back to the community, too.
Although the truck is about 10 years old, it’s still a viable and useable vehicle for the county and the Northwest Central Task Force Region, said Emergency Services Director Tracy Zents. Prior to the student project, the truck was showing signs of rust and needed some tender loving care.
Kerr said students also worked on a Reynoldsville Police Department car in the last year, painting it from white to black and adding other touches.