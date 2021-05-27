FALLS CREEK — Several Jeff Tech students recently worked on a project for the Gateway Humane Society.
Students from welding technology, precision machining and collision repair all played a role in completing the “adjustable” dog dishes, including drafting student Emily Porrin and precision machining student Ty Neal; Brady Mowrey, Devin Farmery, Skylar Allshouse and James Fetterman contributed to cutting of materials; assembly and welding was done by Lani Songer, Brady Mowrey, Devin Farmery, Skyler Allshouse and James Fetterman and Tyesha Lowmaster, Tom Weaver Jr. Matt Neihenke and Dakota Sears primed and painted.