BROOKVILLE — The 2019 Jefferson County Historical Society’s annual dinner meeting was held on Oct. 26 at Pinecrest Country Club in Brookville.
This event included the JCHC annual member meeting, election of new board members, annual awards ceremony and a special presentation of the newly created film about the story of Douglas Stahlman and the Scripture Rocks written and produced by videographer Edward Frank.
New board member Zachary Ankeny, and members up for re-election — Dave McCracken, Amy Salsgiver and Vickie Storey — were approved.
The Arthur Altman Award is given annually to a JCHS member who has contributed significantly to preserving Jefferson County history. This award was presented to Ed Frank of Reynoldsville by board President Tracy Zents in recognition of the Douglas Stahlman Scripture Rocks film.
The Kate Scott Award is presented annually to any person who has contributed significantly to the preservation of Jefferson County history. This award was presented to George Miller of Brockway by Ken Burkett, in recognition of his many years of contributing to the preservation of Native American lifestyles. Miller is the man behind the World Atlatl Competition held annually in Jefferson County at JCHC’s Antique Rifles and Indian Artifacts Show on Labor Day weekend. Miller is a member of North Fork Chapter 29, Society for PA Archaeology and he hand crafts atlatls for this competition.
The highlight of the evening was the JCHS first annual $10,000 super raffle prize drawing, along with four additional $500 prizes and a single $500 door prize. An invitation was extended to those purchasing a $10,000 raffle ticket, as one of the drawings was for a $500 door prize at the dinner. The general public was also invited as always. Approximately 80 people were in attendance.
After the dinner, meeting and awards ceremony, it was time for the drawing. The fall CSU intern, Nick Brothers, drew the tickets, as Ken Burkett and Eric Armstrong announced the winners. The JCHS $10,000 super raffle winners are: $10,000 Jon Noonan of Brookville; $500 Wilma Gilstrap of Brookville; $500 John Miller of Hazen; $500 James Sterrett of Beechwoods-Brockway area;, $500 Kyle Zents of Brookville; and the $500 door prize went to Jean Parker of Brookville. Two of the members offered to donate their prize back to JCHC within minutes of receiving it, and the society thanked long-time members and patrons, Sterrett and Parker, for their generosity.
The last event of the evening was the showing of the documentary film “Douglas Stahlman and the Story of Scripture Rocks.”
The dinner was catered by Bo Lockwood and Andrea Taylor of Red River Roadhouse, Clarion. Andi Olson was the event coordinator at Pinecrest Country Club.