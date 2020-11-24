BROOKVILLE — Typically, the Jefferson County History Center offers the Bowdish Trains Show annually on Light-Up Night. This year, however, due to COVID-19, the center has decided to offer the show on Thanksgiving weekend.
The Bowdish Trains and Miniatures Diorama will be running on Saturday, Nov. 28 from noon-3 p.m.
The gift shop will also be open for the town-wide Small Business Saturday: “Shop Small Shop Local” event on the same day and they are offering 20 percent off everything in the gift shop that day. They will have books, toys, games, stuffed mastodons and saber-toothed cats, dinosaurs, actual fossils, kids’ books, JCHC warm fleece jackets, women’s Peruvian jewelry, Christmas ornaments and more. The gift shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
JCHC is located at 172-176 Main St., Brookville, PA. For more information, call 814-849-0077 or jchconline.org.