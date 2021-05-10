BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County History Center will host the 6th annual Military Collectibles Show on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, Brookville.
This indoor event includes two buildings of both vendors and exhibitors from across Pennsylvania. They will be displaying a wide range of interesting military collectibles and related items from the Civil War, WWI, WWII, Vietnam, and Gulf Wars to the present. Items for show, sale and trade will include weapons, uniforms, accouterments, photographs, artifacts, publications, and other items of historical interest to both the beginner and advanced military collector.
The Jefferson County Fairgrounds are located on Route 28, approximately one-half mile north of Interstate 80 (Exit 81). Adult admission is $7 and children under 12 are free. For table reservations or additional information, contact the Jefferson County History Center at 814-849-0077 or go to jchconline.org.