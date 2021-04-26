BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Housing Authority (JCHA) recently partnered with Means and Lauf Drug of Brookville and the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging to conduct a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on March 30 at the JCHA social hall, located adjacent to their hi rise in Punxsutawney.
JCHA opened the clinic up to their staff, residents of the North Jefferson Street Hi-Rise as well as Mahoning Towers, which also provides low-income housing for seniors. Erika Nicholson of Means and Lauf provided the first dose of the Moderna vaccination to 19 seniors and staff. A second clinic will be held on Tuesday, April 27 at 9 a.m. for the second dose.
Deb Shook, deputy director, said, “We were extremely happy to be able to offer this clinic to our tenants and to Mahoning Towers residents as well. We are grateful for the partnership with Means and Lauf Drug and the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging and hope to have an opportunity to be a vaccine location again in the future.”