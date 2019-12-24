HARRISBURG — Twenty Jefferson County 4-H horse program members recently participated in 41 classes at the 60th Annual State 4-H Horse Show held in Harrisburg. The State 4-H Horse Show is the final competition of the year for 4-H horse members enrolled in performance horse projects. To be eligible for the show, members must advance through qualifying competitions at county and district levels. Events at the show tested skills in showmanship, equitation, jumping, driving, and timed events in 74 performance classes. A therapeutic riding division for riders with special needs is also included. The show included more than 1500 entries from over 55 counties.
All class champions in the show were awarded champion ribbons and pewter plates from Wendell August Forge, as well as embroidered champion jackets. Reserve champions in each class received a ribbon and a gift certificate to Perri’s Leather of Lincoln University, Pa. All therapeutic riders received personalized horseshoes made by Randy Rider, Jr. and sponsored by Randy and his wife Amanda Rider. Award sponsors include Reserve Champion sponsors PW Wood & Son, Inc., Perri’s Leather, Tory Leather Company and Land Pro Equipment; blue ribbon sponsors Ashcombe Nursery and C&M Pine Products; clover sponsors Purina, Herr’s Foods and Courtney Gramlich; hospitality sponsors Lester Specht Trucking and District 5 Horse and Pony Clubs.
Five members returned home with placings in the top three of their classes. Winners were Amanda Wolfe, first, Pleasure Horse Driving; Calista Reitz, second, Beginner English Equitation; Ivy Nissel, second, Pole Bending Ponies; Audrey Hale, third, Raised Box Keyhole Horses, and Isabel Nissel, third, Cutback Horses.
Other members with high placings include Grace Hanna, fourth, Low Working Hunter Horses; Ivy Nissel, fifth, Barrel Race Ponies; Hannah Lundgren, sixth, Cutback Horses and Isabel Nissel, sixth, Pole Bending Horses.
Other placings included Calista Reitz, seventh, Beginner English Pleasure; Emily Nissel, seventh, Raised Box Keyhole Ponies; Katrina Wisor, seventh, Pleasure Horse Driving; Kiah Greenawalt, seventh, Pleasure Pony Driving; Samantha Muth, eighth, Western Horsemanship; Audrey Hale, eighth, Cutback Horses; Grace Hannah, eighth, Hunt Seat Equitation on the Flat; Emily Nissel, ninth, Cutback Ponies; Emma Wilson, ninth, Pleasure Pony Driving; Stephanie Cindric, tenth, Obstacle Trail, Minimum Assistance, and Amanda Wolfe, tenth, Pleasure Pony Driving.
Other participants were Jamison Colgan, Kelsey Delarme, Ryanne Lindenpitz, Rylee Lindenpitz, Haleigh Lundgren, Randa Rickard and Grace Shick.
There are more than 4,500 4-H horse projects involving youth throughout Pennsylvania. Programs are designed to develop life skills in youth and knowledge of horse production, use and management.
For additional information on 4-H horse programs in Pennsylvania, contact the Jefferson County Extension Office at extension.psu.edu/Jefferson or visit the Pennsylvania 4-H Horse Program website at extension.psu.edu/4-h/projects/horses.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a community of more than 6 million young people across America learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. Penn State Extension 4-H youth development educators in all 67 counties throughout the Commonwealth administer local 4-H programs through non-formal education and outreach. To find your local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at extension.psu.edu/programs/4-H.