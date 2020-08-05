BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Conservation District will hold its monthly board of directors meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at the Jefferson Conservation Center at 1514 Route 28 in Brookville.
Jefferson County Conservation District to host meeting
