BROOKVILLE — Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Jefferson County History Center’s goals have been to ensure the safety of the board, staff, volunteers and now visitors since they have recently been able to safely reopen.
With the forfeit of income from the canceled events, lost museum admissions and gift shop sales from March 6 to Sept. 8, surviving this shut-down has been daunting. As may have been noted from recent news releases, the center was fortunate in receiving a Cultural & Museum COVID grant for lost revenue which partially covers the loss for the first half of this year.
The JCHS board of directors and staff have reacted to meet the current needs by being skillful and strategic, instituting intense expense management and making some difficult decisions.
This year, however, the center must rely all the more on the Annual Giving Campaign to be able to continue the JCHS mission of preserving, and making available our award winning exhibits and events that bridge the distant and recent past to the present in so many ways.
Now more than ever the center needs the community’s help. A tax-deductible gift to the 2020 Annual Giving is the easiest and most helpful way people can help support the museum. The unrestricted gift in any amount will provide day-to-day operational support and enhance our development of new exhibits and programming.
Please consider sending an annual donation either by check, or online by credit card or PayPal at jchconline.org.