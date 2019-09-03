BROOKVILLE — A new family-friendly event and fundraiser, this bicycle poker run on Redbank Valley Trail is hosted by the Jefferson County History Center. A leisurely “Rails to Trails” 9 mile ride from Brookville to Summerville along Redbank Creek on Sunday, September 15, the event runs Noon-6 p.m.
This event coincides with “September Trails Celebration Month,” sponsored by the PA Environmental Council and funded by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Registration is from Noon-2 p.m. at the Brookville Depot Street Spur Trailhead (Route 36 South, across from Giant Eagle). The fee for adults is $15 with kids under 18 free, and includes a picnic. Organizers suggest pre-registering at jchconline.org, or by stopping by JCHC at 172-176 Main St. to fast-track it through the registration line. One can also register day of the event at the trailhead.
Beginning with registration, adult bicyclists draw a card at five locations on the trail and pick their final card at end of the ride in Summerville. Best hand and worst hand wins prizes in the adult category. Kids participate in other trailside activities where they can also win prizes.
JCHC will provide free bottled water along the trail, and a free picnic at the end of the ride. There will be tents, tables, and lots of food. The JCHC will also run a free shuttle service to return riders to Brookville.
Those who would like to volunteer to help out, or organizations or businesses seeking to be a sponsor or marketing partner of this event may contact JCHC at 814-849-0077 or klyons-jchc@windstream.net for more information.