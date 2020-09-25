Jefferson County History Center is now open to the public, Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
COVID-19 restrictions are in place and all visitors/researchers must wear masks.
The ever-popular Bowdish Model Railroad shows will again be held on the last Saturday of each month from noon to 3 p.m.
The new exhibits that opened in February during Bowdish Birthday Bash were only open for two weeks before we were mandated to close. The public is invited to see the map exhibit, including 19th and early 20th century maps of Jefferson County and Brookville and four unique original 17th century maps on temporary loan from Arader Gallery in N.Y., N.Y.
Also open to the public is the newly-revised Native American exhibit and award-winning Stones N’ Bones exhibit.
The Research Library is also open and staff is on hand to assist with genealogy and other research.
Admission is by donation.