BROOKVILLE — Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County, the Jefferson County History Center temporarily closed Dec. 4 until further notice.
The Dec. 14th Bowdish Trains Show is canceled, as is the Bodish show listed in the Brookville Mirror for Dec. 26.
Those who would like to order from the gift shop can call 814-849-0077 or email kburkett-jchc@windstream.net or klyons-jchc@windstream.net. Arrangements for donations to archives can also be made by phone or email. Those with a genealogy research request, can visit jchconline.org to view resources and fees and fill out a research request, or email klyons-jchc@windstream.net for assistance.