BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners, Jefferson County Room Tax Committee and Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau are pleased to announce the release of the new Jefferson County Recreation Map.
This folding brochure style publication features a large folding map that highlights the many various outdoor recreational opportunities throughout Jefferson County including hiking trails, water trails, ATV trails and other places of interest. On the back of the map are panels with listings and descriptions for each trail and places of interest, as well as, listing for all lodging providers within the county.
“This was a huge undertaking and involved a lot of time and effort from Seth Kerr from Jefferson County GIS, committee members, Jefferson County Commissioners, and PAGO staff to produce a high quality and useful map design. Current travel trends show trails and other outdoor recreational opportunities will be in high demand in 2021 and into the future. The final project looks great. It should have a high pickup and usage rate by travelers to the region.” -John Straitiff, executive director of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.
Visitors can download a digital version of the Jefferson County Recreation Map online at VisitPAGO.com/Free-Information or request a copy sent to them via mail by calling (814) 849-5197 or emailing info@visitpago.com. They will also be available at select rest stops along Interstate 80, Pennsylvania Welcome Centers, local chamber of commerce offices, and PAGO member locations.