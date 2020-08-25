INDIANA — The following students from Jefferson County have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania:
Brockway: Ashlee M. Brady, Zoie Michelle Reitz
Brookville: Mikayla Rae Aikins, Abby Leigh Blochberger, Michaela Lea Caldwell, Caldwell Corners Road, Rachael Elizabeth Gardner, Jenna Michelle Grant, Megan E. Grant, Brooke A. Johnson, Jenna Kelly Moore, Olivia Anne Pearson, Jacob Scott Reinard, Ethan Bailey Riley, Sophie Christina Sharp
Falls Creek: Joseph Kyle Britton
Punxsutawney: Lucas Paul Ambler, Mackenzie M. Barr, Paige Marie Beatty, John Kenneth Buffington, Coolspring Road, Noah James Burke, Bethany Anne Butler, James Edward Carrier, Noah Marshall Cekovsky, Mardi Elizabeth Celli, Kevin Patrick Constant, Hannah Lynn Duminske, Alex B. Eberhart, Olivia Paige Fleming, Elia Shawn Gaston, Peyton Walker Graham, Shawna Marie Grantz, Marissa Catherine Greenblatt, Matthew James Greenblatt, Aiden Joseph Hill, Hillary Anne Hoover, Jacob M. Horner, Bayden William Lyle, Rachel Ann Marshall, Ryan Edward Page, Amy Jo Parente, Mya Love Phillips, Bali Primm, Maggie Ruth Prutznal, Kaitlyn M. Ray, Megan G. Ray, Mary E. Schwarz, Justus B. Shaffer, Sydney Jayde Sikora, Jarret Kyle Snyder, Tanner Jacob Snyder, Amberley Elizabeth Spicher, Dolly Lane, Lexi Thomas, Opal Renee Thompson, Brian C. Tollini, Brooklyn Haley Vest, Madison Olivia Vogan, Elyse J. White, Megan Y. Yoder, Alexis Michael-Elizabeth Zanaglio, Kiera Joelle Zeok
Reynoldsville: Noah Jesse Knepp, Kelly A. Kumetis, Grace L. Meholick, Michael Lloyd Rockwell, Caitlyn Marie Rodgers, Jackson McCarthy Sturrock
Ringgold: James Russell Doverspike
Summerville: Addison Jacob Singleton
Sykesville: Alexis Marie Zimmerman