Today

Thunderstorms likely. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. High 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.