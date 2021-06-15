PHILADELPHIA — John Georgino of DuBois was among the 270 graduates awarded the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine Degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) at the College’s 130th commencement. The ceremony was held at the Mann Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 24, 2021.
Dr. Georgino is the son of Patsy and Robin Georgino of DuBois. He earned a bachelor of arts degree in neuroscience from Washington & Jefferson College in 2016. Dr. Georgino is continuing his medical training in emergency medicine at Geisinger Health System, Danville, Pennsylvania.
