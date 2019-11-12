DuBOIS — A dinner to benefit John Wayne, a teacher at DuBois Area High School who is currently experiencing medical issues, will be held from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the high school cafeteria. A basket raffle will be held from 3-4 p.m.
The cost is $8 per person. Dinner includes pasta, salad, roll, dessert and beverage. Takeout will be available. Tickets may be purchased at the door or at the DuBois Area High School office. Checks should be made out to DAHS Employee Fund.
There will also be a Chinese auction. Donations for the auction can be dropped off at the high school main office.
All proceeds benefit Wayne and his family.
For more information, contact Heather Pasternak at the DuBois Area High School at 814-371-8111.