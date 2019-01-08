Albert Harris and Dorothy Stear of Punxsutawney announce the birth of a son on Dec. 26, 2018, at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
John Wayne Harris weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 18 inches long.
