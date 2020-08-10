DuBOIS — Kathryn H. Jordan, a member of the Class of 2020 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Butler Community College, Butler. Her field of study will be psychology.
Jordan is a parishioner of St. Basil the Great Catholic Church, Coalport, where she is a CCD Teaching Assistant and Decoration coordinator.
At Central, Jordan was a member of the Rotary Interact Club, Tennis Team, DCC Community Players and attended the Pro-Life March in Washington, D.C. with Campus Ministry. She is a member of Girl Scout Troop 28148 of Clearfield.
Jordan graduated from Central having earned 15 college credits through the school’s College Within High School Program with St. Francis University and Butler County Community College and Advance Placement Tests. She is a Dale Carnegie graduate.
She is the daughter of Dan and Betty Jordan, Curwensville.