REYNOLDSVILLE — Boy Scout Troop 72 recognized Eagle Scout Joseph Griffin, who met the requirements for the Eagle rank, with an Eagle Court of Honor on Aug. 29. The Troop 72 Eagle Court of Honor was held at the First Baptist Church in Reynoldsville.
He is the son of Joseph Griffin and Jamie Dixon.
Assistant Senior Patrol Leader Colton Yohe called the Eagle Court of Honor to order. Kellen Gibson and Tyler Hoyt served as the color guard. Troop 72 Scoutmaster Dave Corbeil was the Master of Ceremony. Chaplain’s Aide Aiden Via delivered the invocation and blessing for the event.
Master of Ceremony Dave Corbeil and Assistant Scoutmaster Zach Garman reviewed the path to Eagle and the contributions Griffin has made to Troop 72, his school, the community and the Boy Scouts of America.
While the Trail to Eagle was reviewed, Hoyt lighted a candle for each rank and placed a rose in a vase for each rank. Griffin held several leadership positions, including serving as Senior Patrol Leader and Quartermaster as a Scout in Troop 72. He also participated in troop activities including Troop 72”s trip to Niagara Falls in 2019 and the 80-mile kayak trip on the West Branch of the Susquehanna in 2020. Also, Griffin has been active in school, church, and community activities.
Griffin accomplished his Eagle service project by erecting dog cleanup stations near the athletic fields in Reynoldsville. His Eagle Board of Review consisted of Brad Sweet, scoutmaster of Troop 26, Scott Creighton, and Kathy Matts, Bucktail Council Advancement Committee chairperson. Corbeil affirmed that Eagle Griffin satisfied all requirements for the rank of Eagle.
Griffin’s sister Julie read the “Legend of the Rose” while Joseph gathered the seven roses that were used in the candle lighting and presented the roses to his mother.
Eagle Scout Jacob Weber administered the Eagle Pledge to Griffin. Then Assistant Scoutmasters Garman and Michael Via dressed Griffin in his Eagle neckerchief and distributed the Eagle awards. In turn, Griffin pinned the father’s pin on his father and the Eagle mother’s pin on his mother. Griffin then recognized his stepfather as his Eagle mentor.
Zach Ankeny from state Rep. Chris Dush’s office, 66th Legislative District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, presented remarks and gave Griffin a commendation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. A variety of other commendations were also presented.
Chaplain’s Aide Via provided a blessing on the Eagle Court of Honor and on the refreshments that were served following the ceremony. Assistant Senior Patrol Leader Colton Yohe closed the Eagle Court of Honor by directing the Color Guard to retire the colors. Congratulations, photographs and refreshments followed.