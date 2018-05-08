INDIANA, Pa. — Criminal Justice Policy Review will release an online special issue on May 11 dedicated to the Misdemeanor Justice Project (MJP) of John Jay College of Criminal Justice. A printed version of the special issue will be released later this year.
The Criminal Justice Policy Review journal is edited by Dr. Daniel Lee and published by Sage Publishing. It has been a project of the IUP Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice since 1986. Lee is a faculty member in the department.
The Misdemeanor Justice Project seeks to understand the criminal justice responses to lower-level offenses, from arrest to disposition. It is a research initiative, led by Dr. Preeti Chauhan and a research team of faculty, graduate students and staff at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Researchers affiliated with the MJP are located at universities and criminal justice agencies throughout the United States.
“IUP is extremely proud of the longstanding publication of Criminal Justice Policy Review, and we are very pleased to publish and promote the research that has been produced as part of the Misdemeanor Justice Project,” Lee said.
