BRADFORD — Journey Health System offers annual college scholarships for children and grandchildren of employees, as well as employees, from all of their affiliates. The program was established in 2017 to assist students further their education in the healthcare field.
Interested students submitted an application, letter of acceptance from an accredited college or university, and wrote an essay on the topic of what person or event had the greatest impact on their life and chosen topic of study.
This year, the scholarship program awarded $1,000 checks to the following three recipients:
Alexandra Asp, daughter of Julie Henneman at Beacon Light Behavioral Health System, will be attending her first year at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and majoring in psychology.
Stephanie Hetrick, RN, an employee at Dickinson Center, Inc., will be attending Clarion University in Clarion, Pennsylvania to continue her pursuit of a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
Chloe Shaw, daughter of Dianna Shaw at Beacon Light Behavioral Health System, will be attending her first year at Houghton College in Houghton, New York and majoring in English education.
Congratulations to the scholarship recipients and thanks to all of the bright applicants.
Journey Health System supports the following behavioral health affiliates: Beacon Light Behavioral Health System, Beacon Light Adult Residential Services, Deerfield Behavioral Health, Dickinson Center, Forest-Warren Mental Wellness Association, and Stairways Behavioral Health. The Journey Health System Board of Directors is comprised of representatives from each organization which deliver mental health care to 21 counties across Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.journeyhealth.org.