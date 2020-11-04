BROCKPORT — JP Piccirillo of Brockport, an Eagle Scout candidate with Troop 26, recently completed his Eagle project at Holy Cross Cemetery in Brandy Camp.
Piccirillo and fellow scouts, along with leaders, parents and professional consultation courtesy of Bassetti Landscaping, recently removed overgrown shrubs from around a shrine to the statue of Mary, the focal point of the cemetery. The crew cleaned the shrine’s altar and cement base and restored a brick walkway. They then installed new landscaping, including stone, edging and shrubs.
Through donations from descendants of the deceased of the cemetery, Piccirillo purchased a bench he is installing where family and other visitors can pray and meditate.
Piccirillo, who has many ancestors interred in the cemetery, proposed the project to St. Boniface parish, Kersey, administrator of the cemetery, which approved the plan.
A lifelong scout and senior at DuBois Central Catholic, Piccirillo is the son of PJ and Laurie Piccirillo. He is active in cross country, track, Students for Life, and is student council president. His two brothers are also scouts in Troop 26: Michelangelo, currently a Life Scout, and Antonio, a first year Scout.