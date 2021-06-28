COOKSBURG — The following July programs have been announced by Cook Forest State Park.
Friday, July 2 at 9 p.m. –“Evening Lecture Series: Measuring Pennsylvania’s Champion Hemlocks:
Where are Pennsylvania’s largest hemlocks located? How are they measured? Who finds these things anyway? Please meet at the Park Office Conference Room for a slide show tour of Pennsylvania’s champion hemlock trees. Many are found at Cook Forest, but not all of them! (One hour)
- Saturday, July 3 at 9 a.m. –“Explore Clarion River Lands: Blyson Loop Waterfalls & Rocks Ramble”
Are you curious as to what scenic surprises, wildlife, and local history lie within the newly acquired Clarion River Lands? If so, you’ll need a guide to get you there. Trails are steep, rocky, and sometimes hard to find, but the wilderness experience will be worth the effort. (Five hours)
This three mile interpretive, very strenuous, and often times off-trail hike climbs 460ft from the valley floor to the hilltop. We’ll investigate rock outcrops along the way for wildlife and historic use. The tail end of the hike loops back down along the picturesque Blyson Run Valley and its numerous small waterfalls. Meet at Park Office where we will drive to the starting point roughly nine miles downriver. Access to the kick-off point is not easy. Pick-ups and jeeps are good, low clearance vehicles are bad. Pack a lunch and bring plenty of water! (five hours
Sunday, July 4 at 11:30 a.m. –“River Critters”
Please bring your river sneakers, swimsuits, and snorkels to the Park Office as we drive to various sections of the Clarion River to search for and identify hard to find underwater creatures. Various species of fish, mussels, snakes and salamanders often make an appearance. Children must be with a participating adult. Low clearance vehicles are not suggested due to access to some of these areas. (Three hours)
Thursday, July 8 at 8 a.m. –“B.Y.O.B. (Bring Your Own Boat): Arroyo Bridge-Irwin Run”
Bring your own boat, beverage, and... bananas, for an interpretive guided float down the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River from Arroyo Bridge to Irwin Run. This section of river is rich in local history, and also contains the most challenging set of rapids on the river, “THE X,Y,Z”. We will be passing remnants of the Arroyo Tannery and have lunch along the abandoned Clarion River Railway near the Lilly Pond. This is a true wilderness experience. Fishing is excellent here so don’t forget your poles! Only experienced boaters permitted. Please meet at the Park Office where we will drive to the starting point. Folks must pre-register by contacting the Park Office at (814) 744-8407 or cookforestsp@pa.gov by July 6. Registration limited to 10 boats. Cost is $40/boat payable by cash, check, or money order made out to theCommonwealth of Pennsylvania. Prior Cook Forest kayak training participants receive a 50% discount. Register early, available spots go fast. See you on the river! (Eight hours)
Saturday, July 17 at 11:30 a.m. –“Fire Tower/Seneca Point Historical Tour”
Please bring your binoculars and meet at the Fire Tower Parking Lot for an historical interpretive tour of the Fire Tower and Seneca Point. Learn about local logging history, observe Indian sign, and take a breathtaking view from the top of the Fire Tower. (Three hours)
Wednesday, July 21 at 5:30 p.m. –“Family Fishing Program”
The PA Fish & Boat Commission will be offering their Family Fishing Program for families with little or no fishing experience. Participants learn basic fishing skills and to practice those skills while fishing during the program. The program is open to all ages, including children ages 5 and older. Those under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The program is free and all equipment is provided. No fishing license required! Meet at the Children’s Fishing Pond behind the Park Office. Families must pre-register at www.register-ed.com/events/view/169217 (Three hours)
Wednesday-Friday, July 28-30 at 9 a.m. –“Clarion River History Educator Workshop”
This course is considered both an Advanced Watershed Education and Pennsylvania Land Choices workshop. Educators will receive a copy of the PA Land Choices curriculum, as well as several local history books. Teachers will also have the option to earn 23 ACT 48 hours.
This workshop will emphasize history of the Clarion River through various 1st person living history character portrayals during the mid-1700’s French & Indian War and mid 1800’s lumber boom era. We will investigate and document various lumber ghost towns and raft fabrication sites along the Clarion River via car & canoe, as well as gain valuable insight into how local history can be incorporated into the classroom. Day 1 will mainly deal with learning history through “living history”. Day 2 will be historic site investigation from land. Day 3 will be historic site investigation via canoe.
Be prepared to be in the river and being wet and muddy Day 2 and 3. Sturdy river shoes are a must. Old sneakers are good, with flip-flops are bad. Participants are encouraged to wear modest swimming gear. You must be able to traverse slippery footing conditions and steep riverbanks. All boating gear provided. A sturdy river “walking stick” may prove to be useful.
Bring a lunch, refreshments provided. Register by July 16 with a check for $125 written out to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and sent to Cook Forest State Park, ATTN: Clarion River History. (Eight hours)