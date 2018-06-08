BROOKVILLE — The 1970s and 80s were a “hard rock” lover’s dream, and rock ‘n’ roll tribute acts Van Halen Nation, Live Wire and the Land of Ozz are set to rock out to raise money for non-profit charities at the first annual Laurel Eye Monsters of Rock Charity Concert set for Saturday, June 30.
The rock concert event, sponsored by the Laurel Eye Clinic, is to be staged at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
Established in 2018 to support local not-for-profit charities such as Western PA Cares for Kids and the Brookville Food Pantry, the event plans to extend proceeds raised to local booster clubs, the Pinecreek Volunteer Fire Department and the Brookville Chamber of Commerce.
Festival hours are from noon to 11 p.m. on June 30, with an option to camp at the fairgrounds to keep everyone safe.
Musical performances begin at 2 p.m.
Live acts kick off on Saturday with Van Halen Nation. Van Halen Nation is a ticket back to the 80s to experience the Van Halen in their prime. This South Jersey based band replicates the same high intensity performance with the same flamboyance Van Halen was known for. Performing all the vintage VH hits such as Jump, You Really Got Me, Panama, Dance the Night Away and Hot for Teacher.
Following them up is LIVE WIRE, who offers the most complete and authentic reproduction of AC/DC’s sound and stage performance in the world. LIVE WIRE’s live show is the most accurate duplication of the original band that AC/DC fans worldwide have come to love.LIVE WIRE emulates the pure essence, power, and electricity of what an AC/DC show is all about and has proven to audiences time and time again that you can’t stop rock ‘n roll. The band has performed across the United States, Canada, Europe, Egypt, Turkey, Honduras, Mexico, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, and Peru.
Finally, The Land of Ozz takes the stage at 8 p.m. to give closest thing to Ozzy Osbourne in his prime years.
At the center of The Land of OZZ is Stephen Desko and his amazing ability to recreate the look and sound of Ozzy. Desko will make people think they are hearing and seeing Ozzy live in the 80s and 90s.
Single-day admission is $10 per adult in advance or $20 at the gate. RV camping is available for $25 and tent tickets for $10. Children under age 10 are to be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult. Tickets are available online at www.laurelconcert.com, or at participating locations throughout Jefferson and Clearfield counties.
The Laurel Eye Monsters of Rock Charity Concert will be held rain or shine. A small parking fee will be donated back to local booster clubs. Chairs and blankets are allowed, although pets and coolers with outside food and/or drinks are not. Food, beer, beverages and souvenir merchandise are to be sold during event hours.
