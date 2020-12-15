Sean Kyle and Emily (Hulburt) Zimmerman of DuBois announce the birth of a son at 7:34 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois. 

Kacen Kyle Zimmerman weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. 

Paternal grandparents are Bill and Cathy Zimmerman of DuBois. Maternal grandparents are Glenn and Tammy Hulburt of Nichols, New York. 

Paternal great-grandfather is Bud Wruble of DuBois. Maternal great-grandparents are Thomas and Laura Hiduk of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania and Glenn and Diane Hulburt of Waterville, Minnesota. 

