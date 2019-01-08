Kenny and Kristen (Kolash) Vogt of Kersey announce the birth of a son at 9:35 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2018, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Kai Matthew Vogt weighed 8 1/2 ounces and was 22 inches long.
Paternal grandparents are Gerry and Ken Vogt of St. Marys. Maternal grandparents are Sheri and Rich Kolash of DuBois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.