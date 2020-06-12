POTSDAM, N.Y. — Gabe Kear of St. Marys will attend Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., as a member of the Class of 2024. Kear, who will be majoring in electrical engineering, will begin studying at Clarkson in the fall.
"We look forward to having Gabe join us on campus in August," said Vice President for Enrollment & Student Advancement Brian T. Grant.
High school students interested in attending can always check out Clarkson's virtual viewbook & interactive campus map. Just contact the Admissions Office at admissions@clarkson.edu.