DuBOIS — Boy Scout Troop 72 recognized Eagle Scout Kellen Gibson with an Eagle Court of Honor on Saturday, January 13, 2018.
The Troop 72 Eagle Court of Honor was held at the First Baptist Church in Reynoldsville. Kellen earned the rank of Eagle with bronze and gold palms.
Senior Patrol Leader Zach Garman called the Eagle Court of Honor to order. Life Scouts Ian Meterko and Jacob Weber served as the color guard. Troop 72 Scoutmaster Dave Corbeil was the Master of Ceremony. Tenderfoot Scout Jonah Averill was the chaplain aide.
Unit Commissioner Dr. Harold “Hank” Webster and Master of Ceremony Dave Corbeil reviewed the path to Eagle and the contributions Eagle Scout Kellen Gibson has made to Troop 72, the Boy Scouts of America and the community.
For Troop 72, Kellen held several leadership positions, including Troop Guide and Senior Patrol Leader. Further Kellen is a member of the Order of the Arrow. He served as a Den Chief for Pack 72 Webelos. He has performed community service at two state parks and at two local cemeteries.
Kellen is active in all troop events, including troop trips to Gettysburg National Cemetery in 2016 and Washington, D.C. in 2017.
Eagle Scout Gibson accomplished his Eagle service project by constructing wheelchair assessable raised planting beds at The DuBois Village Personal Care Community, part of the DuBois Continuum of Care Community, so residents can grow plants, particularly vegetables.
Kellen enlisted the assistance of family members, fellow Scouts, and friends to complete the project with a total investment of over 43 hours of service.
In order to meet the expenses Eagle Scout Gibson conducted negotiations and worked with the administration of DuBois Village to secure the funding through them. His Eagle Board of Review consisted of Rev. Thomas Carr, pastor of the First United Methodist Church in Reynoldsville, Mr. Brad Sweet, and Mrs. Kathy Matts, Bucktail Council Advancement Committee Chair. Unit Commissioner Webster affirmed that Eagle Scout Gibson satisfied all requirements for the rank of Eagle with Bronze Palms and Gold Palms. To earn two palm awards, Kellen earned the 21 merit badges required for Eagle plus an additional ten merit badges.
Eagle Scout William Cebulskie administered the Eagle Pledge to Kellen. Then Unit Commissioner Webster distributed the Eagle awards. Kellen’s grandmother, Deloris “Pip” Gibson pinned Kellen’s Eagle badge on him. In turn Kellen pinned the mother’s pin on his mother Brianna McCoy and his grandmother Deloris Gibson.
Then, Kellen pinned the father’s pin on his stepfather Tommy McCoy and his grandfather Terry Travis. Kellen then recognized Unit Commissioner Hank Webster as his Eagle Mentors. Troop Treasurer Sandy Fernandez read the Legend of the Rose during the award ceremony.
A variety of commendations were reviewed by Unit Commissioner Webster who then introduced State Representative Chris Dush. Representative Dush presented Eagle Scout Gibson with a commendation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
Troop Chaplain Aide Jonah Averill provided a blessing on the Eagle Court of Honor and on the refreshments that were served following the ceremony. Senior Patrol Leader Zach Garman closed the Eagle Court of Honor by directing the Color Guard to retire the colors. Congratulations, photographs and refreshments followed.
