BRADFORD — Rhett Kennedy of Bradford has been named director of facilities management at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, succeeding longtime director Peter Buchheit, who retired this summer.
Kennedy, a 1992 Pitt-Bradford alumnus, comes to the position with more than 20 years’ experience with property and construction management at the campus.
Most recently, Kennedy served as director of auxiliary services for the university’s campuses in both Bradford and Titusville, beginning in 2009.
In that role, he oversaw campus dining, the book center, snack and beverage vending, campus laundry, mail center, parking and transportation and the management of university-owned property. He also worked with facilities operations and auxiliary construction management and served on the university’s sustainability committee.
Kennedy first gained experience with campus building management as director of residential life and housing, and later associate dean of student affairs and director of housing, from 1996 through 2010. In addition to working closely with residential life staff, he oversaw the housing facilities, including all student conduct, dining services and summer conference housing.
While a student at Pitt-Bradford, Kennedy worked in facilities management and student affairs, which spawned his interest in obtaining his master’s degree in higher education administration. His experiences assisted him as he went on to have a role in the renovation and construction of six residence halls at Pitt-Bradford as well as the expansion of the Frame-Westerberg Commons, construction of Harriett B. Wick Chapel, and the Marilyn Horne Museum and Exhibit Center, among others.
As a member of Bradford City Council from 2011 to 2015, he consulted on the renovation of the Central Fire Station and negotiated contracts with the International Association of Fire Fighters and the non-uniformed employees union. As part of council, he was active in the oversight of the city’s fire and ambulance services and Board of Health, as well as the department of property maintenance.
In addition to his service with Bradford City Council, Kennedy has been an active volunteer in both the Bradford and Bradford campus communities.
He is currently advisor of the Alpha Phi Omega national service fraternity, a lector at St. Bernard Church, a member of the Board of Directors of the Friendship Table, chairman of the board of the Area Transportation Authority of North Central Pennsylvania and coach of the Bradford Area High School girls’ tennis team.
He was also a past president and member of the board of the Bradford Family YMCA.
Kennedy and his wife, Kara, live in Bradford and have four sons, two of whom attend Pitt-Bradford.