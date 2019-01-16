Local athlete Matt Lipsey, a Kersey native, competed in the 2019 World Snowshoe Championship.
The event was held on Jan. 5 in Val di Non Italy. It is the world’s largest snowshoe event with thousands of participants.
Lipsey finished 11th overall in the event with a race time of 31:32 on the 8k (5 miles), course. This time allowed the U.S.A. team to take second place.
“This year there was no natural snow at the event and snow had to be brought in to create the course. There were a lot of elbows involved to get a full starting line of stiff international competition to funnel down to a 10 foot wide path in the first 10 yards of the race after the gun,” said Lipsey.
Lipsey expressed appreciation to the local people who came out to support him at the fundraising event held at Shoe Sensation in December.
“A big thanks to Shoe Sensation for sponsoring the event. And thanks to all of the local businesses who donated to the event,” he said. “A special thanks goes out to Susan Bateman Gascon for making so many wonderful soups for the event.”
