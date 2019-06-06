BENEZETTE — Keystone Elk Country Alliance presents the first Educating Ladies of KECA (ELK) Day Out Event on Sunday June 30th, 2019 at the Elk Country Visitor Center, Benezette.
This event was created to bring together women of all walks of life to participate in various outdoor activities. Participants in the Elk Day Out will choose their top five sessions from a list of 15 different outdoor skills and activities. Activities to include hatchet throwing, outdoor yoga, soap making, fly fishing, backpacking and more. All participants will also enjoy a horse-drawn wagon ride on the Elk Country Visitor Center property. The wagon, pulled by Jake and Donnie, KECA’s resident team of Belgian Draft Horses, will take participants on the ‘back 40’ of the Visitor Center property. Individuals may have the opportunity to see various wildlife including turkey, deer, and elk too.
Registration is $50 for current KECA members, and $75 for non-members (that will include an annual KECA membership). Pre-registration is required by June 15. For registration form and more information, visit www.experienceelkcountry.com or call the Elk Country Visitor Center at 814-787-5167.