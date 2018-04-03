When Altoona’s Keystone Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps marched the Irish Heritage Festival parade in Tyrone on March 17, the corps was just that: drums and bugles. But the Regiment is about to add another level of performance, and its leadership is looking for interested performers to help it grow.
The Keystone Regiment is adding a silk line for its 2018 parade season. The drum and bugle corps plans to put a dozen people to perform with flags on the street, and is seeking men and women who’d like to be part of the corps’ newest performance line.
“The drum corps has been around since the 1980s, formed from the old Tyrone Guards and Cambria Cadets,” said Tim Longwill of Altoona, the corps’ business manager. “We’ve built a reputation for having a nice, solid sound, but we’ve wanted to add a more visual element for the last several seasons.” Longwill added that anybody interested in performing with the corps’ new silk line can contact him at 814-215-0025 for additional information.
The drum and bugle corps has named Gretchen Pennington of DuBois as its new Silk Instructor. Ms. Pennington is a long-time drum corps person. She has marched and instructed with the Johnsonburg Grey Knights, the Steel City Ambassadors of Pittsburgh, and the Rogues’ Hollow Regiment of Doylestown, Ohio. Pennington is also the regional representative of the Small Drum Corps Association (SDCA) which schedules parade and concert opportunities for member corps all around the country.
The Regiment will hold a first rehearsal for the corps’ new silk line on Sunday, April 8 at the Knights of Columbus hall at 1508 12th Avenue in Altoona. Rehearsal will begin at 1:30 pm and conclude at 5:00 pm.
The Keystone Regiment is an all-age parade and performance drum corps, based in Altoona. Keystone Regiment has a summer schedule which takes the corps all over Central Pennsylvania, with parades and performances in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, and Huntingdon Counties. The drum corps’ repertoire is mostly classic pop tunes, with some patriotic music.
As it did in Tyrone, the corps usually marches a parade, and then returns to a firehall, or the gazebo in the town square, or the courthouse steps to give a short concert.
For many, the Keystone Regiment is an introduction to drum and bugle corps. Members of the Regiment have gone on to march with DCI and senior corps, including the Crossmen, the Troopers, the Westshoremen, and the United States Marine Corps Drum and Bugle Corps.
The Keystone Regiment is affiliated with Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria. The drum corps performs with the fire company at firefighters’ parades each year, and at the fire company’s annual classic car show each July in Northern Cambria Borough.
