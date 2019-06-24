BROCKWAY — The Horton-Brockway Area Lions Club and the Horton Township Sportsmen’s Club sponsored a fishing derby for all children, ages 2 to 12, inclusive.
The event took place at the Blue Valley Pond, located on Route 219 between Brandy Camp and Elbon, and owned and operated baby the Toby Creek Watershed Association in Brockway.
There were 46 children who participated, and a total of 160 people who attended. All of the children got to pick out a free door prize, which included complete fishing poles, donuts, hot dogs and drinks for everyone.
The children caught a total of 61 fish.
- The winners of the fishing derby were:
- Dakota Petroff, age 12, from Punxsutawney, who caught the biggest trout, which was 11 3/4 inches long. He was awarded $20.
- Austin Miller, age 9, from Brandy Camp, was in a three-way tie for catching the smallest fish. He was awarded $10.
- McKayla McLaughlin, age 11, from Reynoldsville, was in a three-way tie for catching the smallest fish. She was awarded $10.
- Dominic Territo, age 7, from Brockport, caught the first trout at 9:10 a.m. He was awarded $20.
- Keelan McLaughlin, age 6, from Reynoldsville, was in a three-way tie for catching the smallest fish. He was awarded $10.
- Ella Johnson, age 9, from Brockport, caught the most trout. She caught 11 trout ranging from 6 3/4 inches to 10 1/2 inches. She was awarded $20.