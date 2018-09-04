DuBOIS — Kids FAITH will be on Friday, Sept. 21, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Treasure Lake Church.
Kids FAITH is held on the third Friday of the month and is an evening full of fun, learning and excitement for children ages 4 to fifth grade. The kids will have a time of fellowship through dinner together. After dinner, the kids will be doing a variety of different activities such as skits, games, crafts, baking/cooking and most importantly learning about God.
Please Note: Whether a child attended Kids F.A.I.T.H. earlier in the year or not, the church is asking that everyone register their child for the 2018-19 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.