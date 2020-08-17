CLEARFIED — King of the Mountain, a bicycle race and affiliate of Habitat for Humanity, is set for Oct. 11. The race starts at Lawrence Township Fire Co. 1 in Clearfield and goes up Rockton Mountain for five miles, returning the same route.
Registration will start at 11 a.m., with the race beginning at noon. Riders will be assigned starting times in 30-second intervals at registration. Riders must report to the registration tables to receive starting times and timing chips. The registration fee is $25 in advance, or $30 on race day. Prizes are awarded in two divisions, male and female. First place receives $250; Second place receives $100; and third place receives $50. Medals are awarded by age/gender groups and bicycle category.
Helmets are required for all riders. Local fire, police and volunteers will be placed strategically along the route to assist riders.
With community support, Habitat for Humanity will use the funds raised from this event to help purchase materials for future housing projects.
For more information, visit kingofthemountain.org, call 503-0536, or email hello@clearfieldhabitat.com.