DuBOIS — The DuBois Knights of Columbus kicked off their first virtual meeting of the calendar year on Feb. 14. Grand Knight Pete Brown presided over a full quorum of members and began with the traditional prayer and announcements. The knights of DuBois are in their 121st year of service.
Treasurer Bob Spicher gave the financial report, followed by the council welcoming new member Dante Armanini into the order. Past Grand Knight Tom Shade announced the effort to publicize the local council’s works more frequently. After discussion it was decided that the annual reverse raffle will be held in October, not this spring as in past years.
The council thanked Pro-Life Chairman Tom Tarcson for his 14 years of chairing the Baby Bottle fundraiser. The event will once again commence on Mother’s Day and conclude on Father’s Day as per tradition. The fundraiser has raised significant money for support of single/teen mothers, struggling families, and all other pro-life causes.
Several donations were made, including to local Make-A-Wish, and Scholarship Chairman John Luchini gave the report for this year and it was decided to continue to award both scholarships again in 2021.
District Deputy Dave Johnston announced that the order has a new Supreme Knight, Patrick Kelly, and also reminded the knights that Chance Of A Lifetime tickets were due April 1.
To close the meeting, the grand knight led prayers for the country, COVID victims and the health of several members.
All Catholic men can become Knights Of Columbus at no cost online at: www.kofc.org.
The DuBois Knights will hold their next meeting at 7 p.m. on March 7 at McGivney Hall in St. Catherine’s Church.