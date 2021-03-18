DuBOIS — The DuBois Knights of Columbus scholarships are open to all Catholic high school seniors.
The local Council No. 519 is continuing to award two scholarships to those graduating seniors who apply and are chosen for the award. Scholarship applications may be picked up at DuBois Central Catholic or DuBois Area High School guidance departments. The deadline is March 31, according to Scholarship Chairman John Luchini.
The knights opened their online meeting on Sunday at 7 p.m. with a full quorum present, Grand Knight Pete Brown leading the traditional ceremonies dating back to 1882 at the founding of the order.
Treasurer Rob Spicher gave the financial report after approval of the previous minutes and correspondence. The Annual Reverse Raffle will be held on Oct. 16. Chance Of A Lifetime tickets are still being sold into the spring.
Past District Deputy Tom Shade reminds that all Catholic men may become a knight online at www.kofc.org. The membership fee is waived until the summer for all new members.
Bob Boland will chair the annual Easter Egg Hunt on Holy Saturday at Nativity Church at noon.
Pro-Life Chairman Tom Tarcson announced the target date for the Baby Bottle Campaign to be on Mother’s Day as per tradition. Tarcson has already sent letters to organizations that possible recipients of the funds. Brother knight Bernie Gabriel urged the knights to keep up on the news regarding the abortion issue and suggest methods of doing so including PAcatholic.org.
Deacon Paul Boboige gave the knights a message on carrying Christ’s Cross in the Lenten season.
The Knights closed the meeting with prayers for deceased Knight George Cobert, the canonization of Father McGivney, the nation, for persecuted Christians, and those who have left the Church, and other intentions.
The Knights will have a regular meeting again on April 11 at McGivney Hall. The meeting opens at 7 p.m.