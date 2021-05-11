The DuBois Council #519 of the Knights Of Columbus met Sunday evening at McGivney Hall, with Grand Knight Pete Brown presiding.
After opening ceremonies and reports, it was announced that membership to the international organization would be without a fee until July and can be done online at kofc.org.
The council will be holding their annual Baby Bottle Pro-Life Campaign in local parishes starting on Mother’s Day. The annual family picnic will be held July 25 at St. Michael’s Pavillion. Tickets for the annual reverse raffle in October are on sale through any knight or by calling 814-591-9485. Calendars are for sale that benefit the Diocese Youth Projects.
The knights donated funds to an ill parish worker, a mission trip for a local student to Ecuador, and to the World Apostolate of Fatima, Erie Diocese.
District Deputy Dave Johnston spoke of the state convention being virtually this year.
The knights meet again on June 6 at 7 p.m.
The DuBois Knights of Columbus have served the area for 121 years.