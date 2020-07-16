Knights of Columbus Councils from Emporium, Kersey, Ridgway and St. Marys recently made donations of monetary support to four local men studying in seminaries to become Catholic priests.
“We know that there is a critical shortage of priests in the Diocese of Erie and Across the country,” said Dave Bobby, a member of the Ridgway council who spearheaded the initiative. “We wanted to support these four men on their path to the priesthood. Most people do not realize that many expenses come out of their own pockets such as healthcare, car payments, room and board and books. If we want more people to accept a call to the priesthood, we need to support those who do.”
According to Bobby the funds were raised through individual donations from local Knights, as well as men participating in This Man Is You, an interactive program hosted by local Councils, which focuses on developing male leadership.
“It was an easy sell, honestly,” said Bobby. “We look at these four gentlemen and see a real future for our church and for our communities. They are busy studying theology and philosophy, doing charitable work, and traveling which leaves no time for paid employment. Our goal is to take some of the financial pressure off them so they can focus on their vocations. So many people wonder why more young men don’t consider the priesthood. We just wanted to support those who do.”
The three seminarians shown in the picture are Luke Daghir, Mark Greoger and Ben Daghir. To accept the donation of the fourth seminarian, Bryan Myers were his parents Lisa and Don Myers. Standing behind them are Gerry Cheatle, Art May, Eric Shaeffer and Gary Leightner, Grand Knights of the local four councils contributing to the initiative.
Bobby added that anyone who wishes to contribute to the initiative can contact their local Knights of Columbus council to contribute. To date, they have raised over $4,000 to support the seminarians. He added that all contributions will go directly to local men working toward the priesthood.