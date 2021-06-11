DuBOIS — The DuBois Knights Of Columbus Council #519 are returning to their classic annual reverse raffle on Oct. 25th to benefit local charities.
A special meeting was recently held in the planning before the regular business meeting at McGivney Hall, Past Grand Knight Ken Straub chairing. The large fundraiser will offer two meals per ticket, games, prizes, auctions, and the main raffle occasion. Tickets for the event can be obtained from any knight or by calling 814-591-9485.
After the traditional rosary prayer, the main meeting was opened by Grand Knight Pete Brown, followed by established ceremony that traces back to the founding of the council in 1900 in the same hall under St. Catherine’s Church.
Treasurer Bob Spicher gave the financial report and long-time financial secretary Paul Baruffalo gave his report on membership and dues.
Faithful Navigator of the 4th Degree, Larry Martinson, announced the assembly meeting for June 21 at 7 p.m., followed by the Pro-Life report by chairman Tom Tarcson who updated the council on the Baby Bottle Campaign. Bernie Gabriel reported on the state’s legislative actions regarding abortion bills.
The council will hold its annual family picnic on July 25 at the St. Michael’s pavilion where winners of the scholarship awards will be recognized.
A donation was made to DuBois Central for the varsity track program yearbook, and the council voted to also support the formation of a Legion Of Mary Society in the parishes and catholic school.
In the Good Of The Order portion of the meeting, the idea of a rosary prayer in public was discussed, as well as the beginning phases in the planning of the 125th anniversary of Council #519 in several years.
After closing prayer, general fellowship ensued.
The knights will meet again at their July picnic.
The Knights Of Columbus is the world’s largest catholic men’s fraternity. Membership is open to catholic men over age 18 by joining online at kofc.org. Membership is free until July.