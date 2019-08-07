BROCKWAY — Korey A. and Bethany (Genevro) Brownlee of Brockway announce the birth of a daughter at 9:46 a.m. July 9, 2019.
Korinne Elizabeth Brownlee weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.
Paternal grandparents are Steven and Melissa Brownlee of Brookville. Maternal grandparents are John and Bonnie Genevro and Debbie Scott, of Brockway.
Paternal great-grandparents are Frank and Flo Young, of Brookville, and Ted and Alice Brownlee, of Brookville.
Maternal great-grandmother is Flora Genevro, of Brockway.