Matthew Kosko, formerly of DuBois, earned his doctorate degree in economics from the University of Utah. His doctoral thesis was on Pakistan Water Economy, focusing on institutions, irrigations and willingness to pay for clean water.
Matthew is a 2007 graduate of DuBois Area High School and a 2011 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh earning a BS in math, physics and astronomy. Before heading to graduate school, Matthew took a year off after receiving a scholarship to attend Zhejiana University in China to learn Mandarin. He earned his master’s degree in economics in 2014 from University of Utah. While working on his PhD, he also was a contributing author for the United Nations Global Environmental Outlook, that is to be published in 2019.
In 2017 he accepted a job in Arlington Virginia at Hanover Research and just recently took a job a Morning Consult in Washington, D.C. He currently resides in Washington, D.C.
He is the son of David and Shelley Kosko of DuBois.
