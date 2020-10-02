DuBOIS — The private music students of Eloise Kosko presented their 39th annual Music Recital on Sept. 27 in the Paradise Community United Church of Christ, which is located at 4225 Big Run Prescottville Road, Reynoldsville.
Fourteen students performed 32 musical selections in 14 musical groups. The audience was invited to participate in the following sing-a-longs: “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Molly Malone,” an Australian round entitled “Kookaburra” and “God Bless the U.S.A.”
Performing piano solos were Gianna DiGilarmo, Madalynn Wilson and Julia Wirths. Serenity Nedza played her solo on the organ.
Vocal solos were sung by Addison Love, Gianna DiGilarmo, Raegan Porter, Gabrielle Horner, Remington Osselborn, Anna Weible, Emalee Horner, Michelle Wingard, Julia Wirths, Madalynn Wilson and Perrin Chappel.
Guitar selections were rendered by Addison Love, Raegan Porter and Emalee Horner. Mei Bogardus also played the violin, and Rebecca Shaffer played the cello. Other instrumentalists were Julia Wirths on the French horn, Madalynn Wilson on the alto saxophone and Gianna DiGilarmo on the snare drum.
The piano accompanists were Eloise Kosko and Julia Wirths. Madalynn Wilson and Julia Wirths each accompanied themselves on the piano, and guitar accompanists were Addison Love, Raegan Porter, Emalee Horner and Eloise Kosko.
Following the recital, a short reception of musical cupcakes and cookies was held for the performers and everyone in attendance. Assisting with the reception and decorations were Terri Hess, Cynthia Peace and Haylee Neal. Flowers were provided by Mei Bogardus. Brenda Weber from the Paradise Community United Church of Christ printed the programs.