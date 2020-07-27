DuBOIS — Jonathan A. Kurtz, a member of the Class of 2020 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Lock Haven University, Clearfield. His field of study will be the Physician’s Assistant Program.
Kurtz is a parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, DuBois.
At Central, Kurtz was a member of the National Honor Society, Mock Trial, DCC Community Players and the Senior Class Play, The Baseball Show. Kurtz lettered in both soccer and basketball.
Kurtz graduated from Central having earned 12 college credits from Saint Francis University and Butler County Community College through the school’s College Within High School Program.
Kurtz is the son of William Kurtz, DuBois.