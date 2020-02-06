Michael and Lacey (O’Harah) Stockdale Jr. of Reynoldsville announce the birth of a son at 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Kylan Brooks Stockdale weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 19 1/4 inches long.
Paternal grandparents are Michael and Dorothy Stockdale of Stump Creek and Linda and Richard Russo of Falls Creek. Maternal grandparents are Joseph and Susan O’Harah of Reynoldsville.
Paternal great-grandparents are Fran and Donna Stockdale of Sykesville and Jim and Jean Beatty of Luthersburg. Maternal great-grandparents are David and Jane Pifer of Reynoldsville and Ethel O’Harah of DuBois.