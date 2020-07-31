BROCKWAY — The Lanes Mills United Methodist Men’s Group will host a take-out bbq chicken dinner on Saturday, Aug. 8. All sales will be by pre-order only.
Featuring Don Bailey’s Secret Racing Sauce, “it’s the sauce that made him fast," the dinner will include: ½ a bbq chicken, baked beans, cole slaw, roll and brownie.
The cost is $9 per meal. Quantities are limited so pre-order today by calling 814-265-7055.
Lanes Mills United Methodist Church is located at 362 Rattlesnake Road, Brockway.
Distribution will be from 11-11:45 a.m. from the Outreach Center across from the church.